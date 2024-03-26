More than a year after performing initial public consultation, the Vancouver Park Board has now created two potential preliminary design concepts for East Park — a new waterfront park in Southeast False Creek.

The new public park will be located along the east side of Ontario Street, right next to the 2010-built Olympic Village buildings, replacing a temporary grassy park area between the False Creek seawall and East 1st Avenue.

This property is one of the remaining large undeveloped Expo ’86 World Fair sites, and was previously owned by TransLink and used by Science World for their visitor parking needs.

To create the two potential preliminary design concepts, the Park Board worked with landscape architectural firm Space2place Design.

Currently, they have shared the design concept for the three-acre net gain in new public park space in the area, but they have yet to finalize their proposed concepts for the redesign of the attached Creekside Park South area, which is immediately south of Science World.

Both the “Braid” and “Breathe” design options appear to show the permanent removal of the False Creek seawall decks that were built for Expo ’86, with no intent to replace these public space structures over the water’s edge.

Last month, the municipal government began the process of seeking a contractor to explore options to remove the remaining Expo-era decks surrounding Science World. At the time, the City suggested the contractor could also provide options for a partial removal of the deck or a replacement.

However, the design concepts show the existing waterfront deck fronting East Park, which has been a highly popular public space over the decades, would be removed as part of the new park’s construction. Instead, public enjoyment of the waterfront would be pushed further south to accommodate a new rocky intertidal zone for marine habitats at this southeasternmost corner of False Creek.

The existing trees close to the water would remain, with the Seaside Greenway’s new pedestrian and cycling pathways (seawall) through the area placed south of the tree line — effectively creating both a physical and visual barrier compared to today’s configuration.

“By naturalizing the shoreline at East Park, the additional space will be made for water,” reads the design concept, which is due in part to allowing the area to accommodate more water from rising sea levels, although this only represents a tiny increase in False Creek’s waterway area but a significant loss of a major public space right at the water’s edge.

Furthermore, space within the newly built park will be reserved for future construction of flood protection measures.

In addition to the new park design, there could be some changes to the segment of Ontario Street between East 2nd Avenue and False Creek to accommodate a new protected bike lane and wider pedestrian sidewalks.

Aside from the shared design feature of the removal of the Expo-era decks without any permanent replacement, here are some of the key design differences between the”Braid” and “Breathe” concepts, and the potential design changes for Ontario Street:

Braid concept

For the Braid design, the Seaside Greenway’s pedestrian and cyclist pathways would bend to the south along the expanded shoreline, beneath the current footprint of the Expo-era decks.

Grassy lawn areas and a paved plaza would be framed by trees, with the overall area designed to capture and clean rainwater. Towards the southern edge of the new park, there would be braided paths meandering through a grove of small songbird-friendly trees.

Breathe concept

For the Breathe design, the Seaside Greenway’s pedestrian and cyclist pathways take a more direct path along False Creek, compared to the Braid concept.

There would be a mounded grassy lawn area just south of the greenway’s pathways, which would provide a south-facing slope for sun-seekers and north-facing views of False Creek’s waterway, the downtown Vancouver skyline, and North Shore mountains.

The design of the new park’s northern area prioritizes flexible spaces, including quiet gathering nodes, event spaces, and unspecified sports courts. The southern area entails pollinator meadows and bioretention areas for capturing and cleaning rainwater and increasing biodiversity.

Ontario Street changes for new bike lane

The segment of Ontario Street between False Creek and East 2nd Avenue would be narrowed and turned into a one-way, southbound-only street for vehicles to accommodate a protected bi-directional bike lane along the east side of the street.

This would create a more direct connection between the Ontario Street Greenway and the Seaside Greenway.

Also, there would be a new protected intersection design for the intersection of Ontario Street and East 1st Avenue to reduce conflicts between people driving, cycling, and walking.

Access to all parkades and laneways would be retained, and curbside vehicle parking spaces along the west side of the street would remain.

Construction on the street design changes along Ontario Street between East 1st Avenue and East 2nd Avenue would occur in 2025, but the northern segment of the street changes north of East 1st Avenue — next to the new park — would be performed as part of park construction, which is anticipated for the future capital plans between 2026 and 2033.

As well, it is noted that there is the potential alternative design option of closing Ontario Street’s northern segment between Walter Hardwick Avenue and Athletes Way to increase the size of the new park.

The Park Board and the City are currently looking for public input on the proposed design concepts for the new park, shoreline changes, and Ontario Street changes. An online survey is open through April 16, 2024.

In Fall 2024, the Park Board’s commissioners will review the finalized design concept for approval. But it will be up to City Council to provide the project’s final approval, including the allocation of funding.

Separately, the demolition work of the Expo-era decks to the north and south of Science World would be phased, possibly starting in 2027 or 2028 and reaching full completion by 2032. These are the last remaining Expo-era decks over water in False Creek, and the aging structures are deemed to be in poor condition, especially since the decks were intended to be temporary.