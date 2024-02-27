Workers seen upgrading the dome and structural pilings of Science World, as seen on April 25, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Two large deck areas immediately to the north and south of Science World are eyed for demolition later this decade by the City of Vancouver due their age and condition.

These decks hovering over the water at the easternmost end of False Creek form a portion of the area’s public park area, including a small portion of Creekside Park, as well as the seawall’s pathways through the area.

However, the decks were intended to be temporary with a five-year lifespan. They were built in 1984 as part of the temporary seawall decking that surrounded the Expo ’86 World’s Fair site. Currently, both deck areas next to Science World are amongst the last sections of temporary seawall decking that have yet to be demolished following the World’s Fair.

The decks are comprised of concrete slabs that sit on top of creosote timber piles. In 2020, creosote timber piles greatly contributed to the rapid spread of the fire that destroyed the old wharf section of New Westminster’s Pier Park.

According to the City, inspections performed on the 40-year-old decks next to Science World show that some of their structural elements are nearing the end of their useful lives.

For this reason, the municipal government is currently in the process of seeking a contractor to explore options to remove both Expo-era decks along with the creosote timber piles. The City notes the contractor could potentially also provide options for a partial removal of the deck or a replacement.

The shoreline areas will be restored to a suitable interim condition in preparation for the future developments of the Creekside Park expansion and upgrade as part of the Northeast False Creek Plan (NEFC) — which envisions the demolition of the north deck — and the new East Park in Southeast False Creek.

The south deck’s extent wraps around False Creek’s corner to reach the edge of Olympic Village. It should be noted that a major sewage overflow outfall is located beneath the south deck.

This deck demolition project will reduce increasing maintenance costs and public safety risks, according to the City.

In an email to Daily Hive Urbanized, the City states an alternative AAA pathway will be created to ensure continuous waterfront access for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, the demolition is still at least a few years away. The selected contractor will complete all concept, planning, and design work by March 2026, and the actual demolition work would be phased — possibly starting in 2027 or 2028 and reaching full completion by 2032.

Wedged between both decks is Science World, which was also built as a temporary structure for the World’s Fair’s Expo Centre building, and it also sits on pilings. In an interview with Daily Hive Urbanized last year, Tracy Redies, the CEO of Science World, told Daily Hive Urbanized the building is in need of $80 million in additional critical building upgrades over the coming years, in addition to the $30 million invested by the provincial government over the last few years for the most urgent fixes. This includes necessary work on Science World’s decking and pilings.