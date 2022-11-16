NewsArchitecture & DesignUrbanized

A new "dynamic" six-acre park is coming to the Olympic Village area

Amir Ali
Nov 16 2022, 11:32 pm
Julien Hautcoeur/Shutterstock

A brand new “dynamic” park will be coming to the Vancouver False Creek area in Olympic Village, and the Vancouver Park Board is inviting members of the public who enjoy or work in the area to help shape its future.

The project is currently known as East Park.

A statement from the Vancouver Park Board suggests it will be a “new kind of park,” which includes revitalizing the False Creek waterfront, situated between the Creekside Community Centre and the iconic Science World.

“Once a place with a diverse ecosystem where Indigenous peoples stewarded healthy relationships with the land and water, the shoreline of False Creek was dramatically altered in the early 20th century as industry and development in the area grew,” reads a statement from the park board.

“The streams and thriving ecosystems were gradually buried, depleting the health of the land and water.”

Daily Hive Urbanized reported on the concept of this park in May 2020, revealing that the park was going to be six acres, roughly less than half the size of the PNE (15 acres).

The entire park project spans six acres, with three acres being a completely new park on a gravel site that the Olympic Village wedges to the west, East 1st Avenue to the south, Concert Properties’ five-tower The Creek residential development, and a Creekside Park South.

east park creekside park southeast false creek

Area of planning in Southeast False Creek, including Creekside Park South (existing to be renewed) and new (East Park). (Vancouver Park Board)

Design and development of the project will be guided by “Northeast False Creek parks guiding principles” and will reflect the cultures and values of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) people.

east park vancouver southeast false creek concert properties

The existing condition of the future site of East Park in Southeast False Creek. (Google Maps)

If everything goes smoothly and according to plan, construction will begin around Winter 2024.

olympic village park

https://www.shapeyourcity.ca/east-park

Until December 8, residents are welcome to complete an online survey to share their “comments, stories, and hopes for East Park.”

 

With files from Kenneth Chan

