Tower of Bauble reinstalled at Science World after repairs, as of June 1, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

The familiar “clunk” and “ding” sounds outside Science World’s main entrance are back, as the iconic physics-inspired art installation has returned to its outdoor home for public enjoyment.

Science World told Daily Hive Urbanized the Tower of Bauble was reinstalled at its usual location in late May 2023, after an extensive cleaning and tune-up of the installation was completed.

Not only have the mechanisms been fully restored, but there are new panels for the installation’s secure enclosure, allowing museum visitors and passersby to see the innards clearly.

Inside the enclosure, 24 balls travel seemingly at random along winding paths, all the while making whimsical music of chimes and bells.

The 24-ft-tall kinetic installation disappeared from Science World’s entrance in October 2022, when it was carefully dismantled and brought inside into the maintenance shop.

Over the last few years, it had become increasingly apparent that the Tower of Bauble was in dire need of a refit, with the mechanisms prone to failure, and damage to the previous enclosure.

After a 9 month absence, the familiar clunk and ding sounds of the “Tower of Bauble” installation outside Science World are back.https://t.co/U064KTVZfz pic.twitter.com/D9YrZHQYj7 — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) June 3, 2023

This upgrade of the Tower of Bauble is made possible by a recent $75,000 donation from the Lee, Macdonald, and Poole families, and the partners of Northills Shopping Centre in Kamloops.

“Every person I talk to about the Tower of Bauble says how much they love it,” said donor Derek Lee. “It’s the perfect feature that announces the wonder and fun of Science World but is available for everyone.”

The installation was designed by late New York artist George Rhoads, who created over 300 kinetic sculptures in his lifetime.

Science World opened in 1989 following extensive renovations and expansions to the Expo Centre building of the Expo ’86 World’s Fair, which was originally intended to be a temporary structure.

But Rhoads’ Tower of Bauble did not find a permanent home outside Science World’s previous entrance until 1995.

In 1985, retail property magnate David Bermant acquired a dozen of Rhoads’ machines and scattered them across his various shopping malls across Canada and the United States. The Tower of Bauble was installed in the middle of the food court of the Kamloops mall, where it was intended to attract customers and entertain diners.

But according to Derek, it was quickly put into storage after restaurant workers took issue with the installation’s noise. The installation remained in storage until Derek and his partner acquired the mall from Bermant in 1995, and found the work covered in dust. Shortly after, they donated the Tower of Bauble to Science World.

The installation’s previous cleaning and tune-up was just over a decade ago in the early 2010s, when Science World underwent a major renovation and expansion of both the attraction’s indoor and outdoor areas. Unused outdoor area was transformed into Ken Spencer Science Park, with the Tower of Bauble given a new homer closer to the pedestrian and cycling pathways just beyond Science World’s new main entrance.

This summer, Science World’s geodesic dome’s nighttime lights will be reillumminated, following extensive work to replace the lighting infrastructure and replace burnt lights.

The federal and provincial governments recently provided Science World with a combined $30 million in funding to perform upgrades to exhibits, critical building systems, and structure, including repairs for the leaky dome.