5 great events to celebrate Earth Day in Metro Vancouver this month

Earth Day is just around the corner, and the annual event on April 22 is an excellent time to reflect on our connection (and impact) on the world around us.

In Metro Vancouver and across BC, we’re lucky to live in places surrounded by beautiful scenery. The vast ocean and stunning lakes. Huge forests and pristine parks. It’s no wonder that the province advertises itself as a tourist destination with the brand “Super, Natural British Columbia.”

But we shouldn’t take our environment for granted. In the words of EarthDay.org, “It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.”

So let’s not delay. Here are five great events to celebrate Earth Day in Metro Vancouver this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EARTHDAY.ORG 🌎 (@earthdaynetwork)

You might also like: Wildflowers bloom at The Amazing Brentwood in new floral installation (PHOTOS)

Up in smoke: New organizers move Vancouver's 4/20 protest from Sunset Beach

Safe & Sound Music Fest returns to Metro Vancouver this spring with epic lineup

What: The City of Surrey is set to host the 11th annual Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza, presented by TD, on Saturday, April 30. As in past years, Party for the Planet will be packed full of entertainment and activities for the whole family. The best part is that it’s free to attend and just steps from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Join the City of North Vancouver at Mosquito Creek Park on Saturday, April 23, to celebrate Earth Day. The family-friendly event will feature educational booths and a number of activities hosted by local organizations.

Visit the invasive craft station to make a basket out of English Ivy, and meet the North Shore Black Bear Society to learn about wildlife tracks and scat identification. You can even visit the Library Book Bike to borrow books, DVDs, playaways or register for a library card.

When: April 23, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Main trail in Mosquito Creek Park between 17th St West and 21st St West

Cost: Free

What: This Great Canadian Shoreline Clean-Up of Kits Beach is a collaboration by Sea Smart, NADA, and Surfrider. Participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and bring water, a hat, sunscreen and reusable gloves. Organizers will have disposable gloves, buckets and garbage pickers to collect the refuse.

When: April 23, 2022

Time: Meet at 10 am

Where: Parking lot on Arbutus and McNicoll St – 208 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) and The Shops Morgan Crossing are teaming up for an E-waste Collection Event on Earth Day. Drop off your unwanted electronics, and the non-profit organization will work to refurbish them to donate the items to organizations and individuals in need.

When: April 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: The Shops at Morgan Crossing (parking lot near Golf Town) – 15765 Croydon Dr, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Trout Lake Community Centre in East Vancouver is celebrating Earth Day with a nature search around John Hendry Park. From April 22 to 30, download the Nature Hunt Passport and perform each activity on the nature boards around the park to receive a packet of seeds to take home (while supplies last).

Visitors can also register for an Earth Day at TLCC event on April 24, with a number of outdoor activities and a walking tour for the whole family.

When: April 22 to 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Dr, Vancouver

Cost: Free