The organizers of Vancouver’s famous 4/20 protest and farmer’s market on Sunset Beach say there wasn’t enough time to organize the event this year after COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

Organizer Dana Larsen said planning for the event usually begins in December, but BC didn’t lift restrictions on large gatherings until mid-February.

“There was just too much uncertainty at the time about where we’d be in April in regards to public events,” he tweeted Wednesday.

The Sunset Beach event, previously an avenue for advocating for cannabis legalization, usually welcomes hundreds of vendors selling cannabis products and has a stage set up for performing artists.

Larsen has helmed the event along with Cannabis Culture for the past 20 years but confirmed they would not be putting it on this year.

There will still be celebrations in Vancouver for the high holiday, though. Another group of people is organizing a 4/20 market at the Vancouver Art Gallery to mark the day. Larsen wished those organizers the best and confirmed he would attend.

“We would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to promote, manage, and organize these events in the past,” the Vancouver Art Gallery market organizers wrote on their website, nodding to Larsen and his colleagues.

Larsen didn’t rule out the possibility of the Sunset Beach event coming back in the future. The event went ahead without permits pre-legalization and drew criticism from police and the Park Board about the cost of cleanup.