"Sad day!" Heartbreak follows beloved Whistler bike shop closure

Patrons of a Whistler bike shop that has been operating for decades are dismayed about its closure.

Bike Co, which was located at 4370 Lorimer Road and has been in operation since 1993, announced its closure on Facebook last week.

In response, former customers of the Whistler location are sharing their love for the bike shop and sadness about the departure on social media.

“Thanks for the good times, Whistler! We will miss you. It’s been a life,” Bike Co wrote on Facebook.

“Been a privilege to serve the community for close to 31 years. Times change, and we get older! Heaps of thanks to all of our loyal customers and the support you have given us over the years. ”

Many shared stories of how the shop supported them and their biking needs for years.

“You were always there when I needed you! Good luck to everyone on their new endeavours.”

Another Facebooker said, “Sad day. Team RudeBoy will miss you when we come to Whistler.”

New endeavours aside, Bike Co won’t completely stop operating, as the shop still has a location in Pemberton.

“Come say hi in Pemberton and keep your tips up,” Bike Co said.

Even in its last week, Bike Co went above and beyond for its customers.

As one customer’s testimony reveals, “So sad to see you go. Even last week, when you were cleaning up and readying for the move, you found time to zap strap a cable to my bike where the clip had snapped. I’ve always appreciated the great service! You’ll be missed in the hood, but see you in Pemby!”

Someone else revealed they’ve been a customer since the beginning.

“I bought my first mountain bike from you in 1993. Thanks for all the good times.”