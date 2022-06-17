FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsHidden Gems

Oni-Oni: This Japanese confectionary in Victoria is a must-visit

Jun 17 2022, 5:50 pm
Laurenne Karmel/Daily Hive

BC is delicious and the province’s capital city Victoria is a big reason why.

The Vancouver Island destination has several spots we love to drink and dine at, but we recently stumbled upon a seriously awesome under-the-radar spot called Oni-Oni.

This Japanese confectionary is located at 585 Johnson Street and offers up a great selection of specialty snacks and over 13 varieties of onigiri made with sushi-flavoured rice.

On top of that, you can get soft drinks and desserts like ice cream and freshly shaved kakigori.

Laurenne Karmel/Daily Hive

Oni-Oni also offers unique giftware such as fans, chopsticks, toys, key rings, novelty lamps, and posters.

Laurenne Karmel/Daily Hive

This business is owned by the family behind Sakura Sushi, another popular Japanese spot in Victoria.

You can find Oni-Oni open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

 

Oni-Oni

Address: 585 Johnson Street, Victoria
Phone: 778-432-0664

Instagram

