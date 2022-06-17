BC is delicious and the province’s capital city Victoria is a big reason why.

The Vancouver Island destination has several spots we love to drink and dine at, but we recently stumbled upon a seriously awesome under-the-radar spot called Oni-Oni.

This Japanese confectionary is located at 585 Johnson Street and offers up a great selection of specialty snacks and over 13 varieties of onigiri made with sushi-flavoured rice.

On top of that, you can get soft drinks and desserts like ice cream and freshly shaved kakigori.

Oni-Oni also offers unique giftware such as fans, chopsticks, toys, key rings, novelty lamps, and posters.

This business is owned by the family behind Sakura Sushi, another popular Japanese spot in Victoria.

You can find Oni-Oni open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Oni-Oni

Address: 585 Johnson Street, Victoria

Phone: 778-432-0664

Instagram