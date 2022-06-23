Boomtown: This Victoria beer garden and burrito bar is a must-visit

Victoria may be a smaller city than Vancouver, but it sure has a ton of delicious food and drink options.

Boomtown is a beer garden and burrito bar spot that happens to have a front patio as well as a huge three-tier beer garden out back.

Known for its killer margaritas, this spot is a must-visit when you’re on Vancouver Island.

In addition to its famous margaritas – which are available in lime and hibiscus varieties – Boomtown also has a great happy hour with rotating feature cocktails.

Other options include the Overcast and Stormy, a cheeky, area-appropriate take on the classic Dark and Stormy but with Amber Rum instead.

The Boomshaft is a twist on the classic shaft drink – this one is comprised of coffee, Baileys, and Kahlua.

This spot is known for its beer and burritos, but definitely try out some of its great share plates, like the loaded tots with cheese, jalapeño, pickled onion, and boom sauce.

Boomtown also has inventive takes on Mexican classics, like the birria buns and burrito bowls.

The burritos are available in several varieties, including beef birria, green chili chicken birria, pork chorizo, fried Brussels sprouts and cauliflower, and black garlic humboldt squid.

With string lights over the beer garden, a few space heaters, and ample seating, Boomtown is the place to be all summer long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Boomtown Beer Garden and Burritos

Address: 950 Yates St, Victoria

Phone: 778-265-9150

Instagram