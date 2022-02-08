Canadian director's "Dune" nabs 10 Oscar nominations

Quebec director Denis Villeneuve and his film Dune have been nominated for 10 awards at this year’s Oscars.

Villeneuve — who previously received eight Oscar nods for Arrival (2016) and five for Blade Runner 2049 (2017) — helmed the big-screen adaption of Frank Herbert’s bestselling science fiction novel, Dune, from 1965.

The director’s adaptation is up for best picture, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, music, production design, sound, visual effects, and adapted screenplay.

Throughout all of Dune’s accolade nominations, Villeneuve was omitted from the best director category.

Dune follows the son (Timothée Chalamet) of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

The film’s stellar cast includes the likes of Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Originally set to be released in December 2020, Dune was released on October 21, 2021, as a result of you-know-what. Warner Bros. announced plans for a sequel in November, with Villeneuve back behind the lends. Dune: Part II currently has an October 2023 release date.

The 53-year-old Villeneuve was born in Bécancour, Quebec, about 160 kilometres outside of Montreal.

The full list of Oscar nominations can be found on the event’s website.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories across the world.