If you’re eager for ideas for your next movie night, Netflix Canada has you covered for the rest of the year.

The streaming platform has released its 2022 movie preview, and it looks like this year’s slate is loaded with Hollywood’s most popular actors.

“Whether you’re looking for a laugh, cry, scream or cheer, we’ve got an A-list cast for any mood with new movies every week all year,” says Netflix.

The 2022 Movie Preview shows off pulse-pounding action starring Canadian Ryan Gosling (and Chris Evans) in The Gray Man, Halle Berry in the epic sci-fi flick, The Mothership, Daniel Craig in the follow-up to Knives Out, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning for Enola Holmes 2, Vancouver funnyman Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project (alongside Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner), and so much more.

Other Tinseltown stars who will be gracing the Netflix Canada screen include Charlize Theron, Adam Sandler, Jamie Foxx, Jonah Hill, Emma Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Christian Bale, Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Jason Momoa, and the list keeps going.

Hopefully, you didn’t waste too much time over the course of the pandemic watching Netflix because this year might be shaping up to be the most star-studded yet.

See for yourself:

Some of the most popular filmmakers in the industry have lent their talents to Netflix, including the likes of Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Edward Berger, Niki Caro, Scott Cooper, Guillermo del Toro, Sally El Hosaini, Kim Farrant, Paul Feig, John Lee Hancock, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, Shawn Levy, Tobias Lindholm, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, and Anthony Russo and Joe Russo — to name a few.

Now might be a good time to invest in a Costco-size box of popcorn and some real comfy sweat pants.