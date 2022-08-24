Best bars in Vancouver for drinking alone
There are many reasons we seek out good spots for a solo drink.
We understand the value of needing to find a spot for a good cry or seeking out a good restaurant for a solo dinner, so why not round up our list of the best bars in Vancouver that deliver on ideal solo imbibing conditions?
Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a glass of wine to enjoy with a book, want to grab a cocktail after a long work day, or have just had one of those days, sometimes a drink alone at a bar is the ticket.
Grab a seat at the bar and be prepared to spill the beans to the bartender – or sit in silence, you do you.
Key Party
Despite the swinger’s party vibes the name gives off, this spot is actually a decent establishment for grabbing a solo drink. With its long, dark bar, moody vibes, and great cocktails, Key Party makes for a great place to sit and sip. Just don’t plan to go on a weekend night – it’s far too busy for the kind of atmosphere a solo drink calls for.
Address: 2305 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-708-0881
The Narrow Lounge
Run by the same folks as Key Party and, coincidentally, located in the same neighbourhood, Narrow Lounge is a hidden-away bar that suits the moody, the emo, and the lone wolf. Just as the name suggests, Narrow lounge is narrow, with a long bar and a few tall tables scattered throughout. It’s also got probably the best-hidden patio in the city out back. Find this spot by looking for the red light.
Address: 1898 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-737-5206
Caffé La Tana
Sister spot to Pepino’s and Savio Volpe, La Tana has a sleek, old-world-style bar that is perfect for grabbing a seat, a martini, and a plate of pasta solo on a weeknight. We dare you to give us a scenario better than this – we’ll wait.
Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5462
Mum’s the Word
This Commercial Drive spot is a self-proclaimed “caffeine barroom,” offering both coffee and alcoholic bevvies. Not only is it a relaxed spot to hang out, complete with vintage couches and some very cool decor, but it’s also a really good spot to drink alone. Grab a seat at the bar and let the bartenders/baristas whip something up that’ll cure what ails ‘ya.
Address: 1301 Commercial Dr, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6246
Hail Mary’s
Whether you’re a saint or a sinner, you’ll find a piece of heaven at this East Van spot. With its theme of “dark Catholocism” – seen in the decor of tacky religious paintings, red velvet curtains, and other collected tchotchkes over the years – this bar makes for a good spot to sin…er, sip alone. Get there early if you want a table, or grab a bar stool.
Address: 670 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-829-7032
The Wicklow Pub
If pubs and patios are more your vibe, check out the Wicklow. With an incredible patio right on the False Creek waterfront, this spot is the place to go for a serene, contemplative pint. Added bonus: it’s one of the best spots in the city to watch the sunset.
Address: 610 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-0821
The Bayside Lounge
This 1970s-era bar has the most iconic circular sunken bar in the centre of the room – the most perfect spot to grab a seat and a Cosmopolitan, and spend some quality time with yourself. It also has the most killer views of the sunset over English Bay, which is worth sticking around for.
Address: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-1831
España
A West End Spanish tapas bar, España not only has great small plates and wine lists, but it also has a really good happy hour and a long bar to enjoy it at – the makings of a good solo spot.
Address: 1118 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4040
Alphabet City
This Main Street spot not only has ample bar space but also serves tacos from Bingo Tacos daily. Pull up a seat at the bar, grab a pint, and enjoy whatever game happens to be on at the moment.
Address: 4242 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3082
The Boxcar
Maybe our personal favourite for a drink alone, The Boxcar has a long bar with chill vibes and a drink menu packed with incredible cocktails, natural wine, and local craft beer. It’s a good spot to come and sit alone, but you may also make some new friends while you’re at it.
Address: 923 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-398-4010