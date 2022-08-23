8 bucket-list wineries you need to visit in Canada

Now that Canada has established itself as a player on the world wine stage, locals and visitors alike are seeking out top-tasting experiences more than ever before.

BC and Ontario are where most of the country’s wine is produced, but you might be surprised to learn that Quebec and Nova Scotia also produce wine and offer up experiences that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Here’s a list of wineries from coast to coast that you should visit at least once in your life.

Where: West Kelowna (Okanagan Valley), BC

This five-time Canadian winery of the year literally has something for everyone — the art lover, the nature buff, the foodie, and of course, the wine enthusiast. Sitting perched above Okanagan Lake, its distinct bell tower stands out even amongst the beauty that surrounds it. It offers up uber-personalized tasting experiences that range from a walk in the vineyard to a tour of the barrel room, to a full food and wine pairing. Beyond the imposing keystone arch entrance and the stunning sculptures inside and out, see if you can spot one of the sculpted pelicans hidden throughout different places on the property.

Where: Oliver (Okanagan Valley), BC

Phantom Creek has a singular mission: to pursue the very best. The best vineyards in the region, the best winemaking consultants in the world, and the best experience for a visitor. The winery complex is an architectural marvel that takes opulence to a whole new level. Fortunately, the wine backs up the grandeur, and the effort and expense that has gone into the design and commissioned artwork don’t distract from the quality of the wine.

Where: Lillooet, BC

Lilloo-what? Yes, you heard that right, Lillooet. A two-hour drive north of Whistler sits this modern winery in a most picturesque spot surrounded by the coastal mountains. Great wines and delicious food await with a view that is truly unique to any wine country in the world. If you want to avoid the crowds and have a special wine experience all to yourself, this is where you want to be.

Where: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Wine lovers should pay their respects to the “OG” of wineries in Canada and that title belongs to Inniskillin. The first estate winery in the country, it was also the first winery to receive a license after Prohibition, and founder Donald Ziraldo is also credited with leading the development of the VQA (Vintners Quality Alliance). Most importantly, it was among the first to put the world on notice that Canadian wine could go toe-to-toe with its international counterparts when its 1989 Vidal Icewine was awarded the Grand Prix d’Honneur at Vin Expo in Paris several years ago.



Where: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

The Pilliterri family has been a mainstay in Niagara-on-the-Lake for more than 60 years. Today, they hold the distinction as the world’s largest producer of Icewine, aka Canada’s “liquid gold.” Their Barrelhead restaurant features a wood fire oven that produces one of the best pizzas you’ll ever have… anywhere. Pair that with one of their signature Icewine cocktails on their outdoor patio and you have all the ingredients for a perfect summer afternoon. They also happen to be the wine supplier of the Canadian Olympic team which means you can officially consider your visit ‘training’.

Where: Prince Edward County, ON

Not only the first winery in Prince Edward County, Waupoos is also the most magnificent in terms of setting and location. It uses its 100 acres of waterfront to its advantage, offering up a tasting room, a cider house, a farm-to-table restaurant, and a farmhouse for accommodation. It’s no surprise that this is one of the most popular wedding venues in the province.

Where: Eastern Townships, QC

The first and oldest vineyard still in operation in Quebec, Domaine des Côtes d’Ardoise is certified organic and in 2019 celebrated its 40th birthday. For the past two decades, its Nature et Créations has become the largest outdoor exhibition of sculptures in Quebec. This year 75 sculptor artists are featured with more than 130 pieces arranged along the trails at the foot of the vineyards along with another 80 pieces of artwork in the onsite gallery.

Where: Gaspereau, Nova Scotia

Not only would it surprise most people that Nova Scotia produces wine, but they’d also likely be even more surprised to know that it does sparkling wine exceptionally well. L’Acadie has become Nova Scotia’s premier sparkling wine producer and it is the only wine it produces. It’s turned international heads since winning a medal at Effervescents du Monde in France, one of the most prestigious international competitions for sparkling wine. And let’s be honest, there are few things better than enjoying a glass of bubbles with a view.