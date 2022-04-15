CuratedCelebrities

Drake memes go viral amid Rihanna and A$AP Rocky breakup rumours

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Apr 15 2022, 4:15 pm
Drake memes go viral amid Rihanna and A$AP Rocky breakup rumours
@champagnepapi/Instagram

The internet is going full force on the meme treatment for Drake amid rumours that his ex-girlfriend Rihanna has split with rapper A$AP Rocky.

On Thursday, social media got the ol’ celebrity rumour mill fired up after reports circulated that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky — who are expecting their first child together —have called it quits.

Reports alleged that Rocky was cheating on the Barbadian singer with footwear designer Amina Muaddi. On Friday, the tabloid journalism website TMZ claimed a “source directly connected” to the couple said the break up rumours were untrue.

In 2016, the R&B songstress and Toronto rapper broke up after more than six years together.

Regardless of how far down the celeb gossip vortex you feel like stumbling down, the memes that have been circulating across the Twitterverse about Drake are a fun ride.

It’s Good Friday and a good Friday for memes.

Soak it all up.

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT