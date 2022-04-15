Drake memes go viral amid Rihanna and A$AP Rocky breakup rumours

The internet is going full force on the meme treatment for Drake amid rumours that his ex-girlfriend Rihanna has split with rapper A$AP Rocky.

On Thursday, social media got the ol’ celebrity rumour mill fired up after reports circulated that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky — who are expecting their first child together —have called it quits.

Reports alleged that Rocky was cheating on the Barbadian singer with footwear designer Amina Muaddi. On Friday, the tabloid journalism website TMZ claimed a “source directly connected” to the couple said the break up rumours were untrue.

In 2016, the R&B songstress and Toronto rapper broke up after more than six years together.

Regardless of how far down the celeb gossip vortex you feel like stumbling down, the memes that have been circulating across the Twitterverse about Drake are a fun ride.

It’s Good Friday and a good Friday for memes.

Soak it all up.

“ASAP Rocky… is cheating… on Rihanna… with… Amina Muaddi, yea, that’ll get the people going” pic.twitter.com/QGPRVQfqzt — jobu tapaki stan account (@writerbxtch) April 14, 2022

Drake running to Twitter to confirm that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky RiRi broke up.#MusicWithDMEpic.twitter.com/9jQWODFeEf — El Don 🇳🇦 (@el_dme_363) April 14, 2022

“Hi Rihanna, it’s a rocky situation… but you can come back to me ASAP” pic.twitter.com/Y97yoxwVG9 — Grim 😈 (@grimflexin) April 14, 2022

Drake at the club tonight after hearing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky broke up pic.twitter.com/ghz1u6oc7Z — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) April 15, 2022

Drake after hearing Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are no longer together pic.twitter.com/nsyaoqOYpc — Frenchkind🗿 (@o6inna) April 14, 2022

drake when he found out rocky cheated on rihanna pic.twitter.com/Nts0iSfwkB — ً (@BLEMlSH) April 15, 2022

Drake writing to TMZ so they can spread the Rihanna and asap rocky story pic.twitter.com/NuYpfmeNzs — Basic Bitch lmao (@basicbitch422) April 15, 2022

Drake hearing about Rihanna and A$AP rocky: pic.twitter.com/CC61zMShLC — MËNACË!*+ (@ayoitskam) April 14, 2022

Someone said Drake is probably the one that started the cheating rumours about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U3ji9NBOAw — 🥀❤️‍🔥 (@lii_once) April 15, 2022

Drake on his way rn to console Rihanna after ASAP Rocky cheated on her pic.twitter.com/xFFGjqDOdN — Holli 🍉 (@Holliaietan) April 14, 2022

Drake after hearing Rocky and Rihanna split pic.twitter.com/o0qQGJu3PO — matthew (@trapqymeal) April 14, 2022