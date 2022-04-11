Baby, One More Time: Britney Spears announces she's pregnant

Newly conservator-free superstar Britney Spears is pregnant.

The pop princess took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo of a vase and flowers with the announcement with a long, emoji-filled caption about her tumultuous struggle with weight and pregnancy-related mental health issues.

Spears revealed that she regained weight after a trip to Maui and wondered why. The father of the baby, her fiancé actor Sam Asghari, thought she was just “food pregnant.” However, a test revealed it was, in fact, a baby.

“It’s growing!!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have,” she quipped.

Spears already has two children named Sean and Jayden with her former husband of two years, Kevin Federline, who won sole custody when the couple parted ways in 2007-2008.

As of now, the children are 15 and 16 years old respectively. The to-be mom shared that she’s previously struggled with perinatal depression.

“I have to say [prenatal depression] is absolutely horrible 😔 Women didn’t talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her, but now women talk about it every day,” she said. “Thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫😬😬😬 This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

The 40-year-old referred to Asghari as her husband in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Spears was freed from her conservatorship in November last year after 30 grueling years, during which her personal and financial decisions were under the control of her parents.