Rihanna is pregnant, expecting first child with A$AP Rocky

Looks like Rihanna’s about to have more “love on the brain.”

The 33-year-old singer and fashion mogul is pregnant, expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The soon-to-be parents were photographed in New York City over the weekend, debuting Rihanna’s baby bump. The Barbadian pop star let her growing bump peek through a long pink coat, adorned with a jewelled necklace.

The photos were taken in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up. One of the shots shows Rocky tenderly kissing Rihanna on the forehead.

The news comes two years after romance rumours surrounded the longtime friends.

In an interview with GQ last May, A$AP Rocky called Rihanna “the love of my life.”

The couple made their official red carpet debut at last year’s Met Gala.

Neither Rocky or Rihanna have shared the news on their social media channels.