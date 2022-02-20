Happy Birthday, Rihanna: A look at the star's most iconic pregnancy styles (PHOTOS)

It’s been a big month for Rihanna.

The singer, actress, and businesswoman, who turned 34 today, announced her first pregnancy with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, to 121 million Instagram followers on February 2. Before she almost broke the internet with her post, she called her dad, Ronald Fenty, with the news.

“I’m ecstatic,” he told Page Six. “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Rihanna always said that she wanted children; she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids. She’s going to be a good mom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Since then, the superstar has been taking the world by storm with her killer pregnancy looks.

A collaborative effort with Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna’s stylist and deputy creative director of her fashion house, Fenty, it appears the two have been working overtime to put together the show-stopping wardrobe choices.

Shortly after the announcement, Rihanna stepped out onto the streets of New York wearing a pink Chanel puffer coat from the Fall 1996 collection, paired with ripped blue jeans. She layered it with a Chanel necklace and a Christian Lacroix crucifix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy)

Seen in what appears to be an underground parking lot, Rihanna is rocking a Jean Paul Gaultier ribbed sweater, a custom 14k gold bra by Jacquie Aiche, The Attico leggings, Jimmy Choo heels, and Balenciaga sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Spotted in Los Angeles outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant wearing a crop top and baggy blue-wash jeans paired with an camo print Awake cap and a saddlebag from Dior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Seen at a Fenty Beauty Universe event wearing a metallic fringe set from The Attico paired with Chopard earrings and Manolo Blahnik sandals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @illjahjah

With A$AP Rocky at the Super Bowl on February 13, Rihanna is wearing a sheer Blue Tulle Collage shirt designed by JETPACK hom(m)e.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jetpack hom(m)e® (@jetpackhomme)

Later that night, heading to NOBU restaurant, she layered up her look with a Balenciaga faux fur lined puffer jacket, which she accessorized with stylish Prada sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

A vision in red for Valentine’s Day! Wearing a custom Alaïa leather coat and custom matching sandals by Amina Muaddi. The “Diamonds” singer accessorized her look with jewels by Maria Tash, Chopard and Jacquie Aiche.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy)

Spotted again out for dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles, the star is wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey paired with her iconic red Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket. Eying one for yourself? It’s from the Fall 2016 collection and will set you back $15,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Back on the East Coast, Rihanna was seen shopping on Thursday in New York City wearing a leopard print fleece by Vetements, paired with Awake NYC joggers, an R13 cap, and Saint Laurent mules.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Friday night date night with A$AP Rocky at Carbone restaurant, the singer opted for a more casual look with a New York Mets T-shirt, faded Martine Rose jeans, and an R13 orange bomber jacket, which she paired with Amina Muaddi leather sandals and a Dior choker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

We can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us. In a recent interview with People at her Fenty Beauty Universe event, Rihanna said, “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” adding, “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

We are loving her approach to body positivity.