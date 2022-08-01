Drake tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Monday night Toronto show

Drake has cancelled his anticipated “Young Money Reunion” show, scheduled to take place on Monday night in Toronto.

The show would have seen the 35-year-old star perform with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne during the third day of Toronto’s OVO Fest.

On Monday morning, Drake took to Instagram to announce he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Torontonian rapper says he is “truly devastated” that he tested positive for the virus but says the show will be rescheduled at the “SOONEST date possible.”

He says he’ll “keep the city posted” for new dates and promised to “give you everything I got on stage,” before quipping “except the Covid.”

Drake is the latest in a growing list of Canadian artists who’ve cancelled shows in their home country. Last week, Shawn Mendes cancelled the rest of his world tour to prioritize mental health — various shows of which were scheduled across Canada. In June, Justin Bieber cancelled his Toronto shows due to his health problems relating to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.