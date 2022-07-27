Shawn Mendes cancels rest of world tour to prioritize mental health

The GRAPEST Drag Show on Earth (Because it's at a winery, get it?)

Shawn Mendes is cancelling the rest of his tour dates in North America, the UK, and Europe.

This comes after the singer-songwriter postponed the remainder of his Wonder tour earlier this month, which included shows in Toronto and Montreal.

In an emotional Instagram post Wednesday morning, the Canadian superstar says he wants to prioritize his mental health.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” wrote Mendes.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Mendes assured his fans that this break doesn’t mean he won’t be making new music.

“At this time I have to put my health as my first priority… I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he wrote.

Fans were supportive in his comments, replying with hearts and messages of encouragement.