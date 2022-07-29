An OVO and Raptors capsule collection just dropped (PHOTOS)

The Toronto Raptors and Drake’s OVO line just launched an exclusive collection and it’s only available in Canada.

The Off-Court Essentials capsule collection is “designed to represent premium, wearable, essentials for life off the court and all moments in-between.”

Included in the exclusive collection are embroidered fleece hoodies, sweatpants, and t-shirts in core OVO and Toronto Raptors colours. Prices range from $58 for a t-shirt to $158 for a hoodie.

The collaboration can be purchased online at OVO and Real Sports Apparel, and in-person at Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Raptors.

Raptors Vice President of Player Health & Performance, and six-time NBA world champion, Alex McKechnie, is featured sporting the new merchandise for the collaboration rollout.

The collection dropped at 12 pm this afternoon and sizes and colours are already selling out. The collaboration comes in the midst of OVO Fest, making it the perfect attire for fans and concertgoers alike.