Drake brings out Nelly Furtado, pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at OVO

Drake kicked off day one of OVO Fest with the All Canadian North Stars show last night, and it was a star-studded affair with a touching tribute.

The all-star lineup at History saw the likes of k-os, Shawn Desman, Keshia Chante, Kardinal Offishall, and Jully Black.

Drake was up to his old tricks of special guest appearances and brought out Nelly Furtado. By the looks of it, he was pretty hype about it, too.

The two artists had a viral moment together, singing Furtado’s hit song, “I’m Like A Bird” for the ecstatic crowd.

Drake brought out Nelly Furtado to perform her hit ‘I’m Like a Bird’ at his concert last night. 🔥pic.twitter.com/HUVsjRP1z8 — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) July 29, 2022

The memorable moments didn’t end there, of course.

Drake honoured the late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, coming out on stage wearing a T-shirt that paid tribute to his life.

Naturally, the crowd was fired up, on an emotional first night of what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of performances.

OVO Fest day two will be held at Budweiser Stage, featuring headliners Chris Brown and Lil Baby.