Drake brings out Nelly Furtado, pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at OVO
Drake kicked off day one of OVO Fest with the All Canadian North Stars show last night, and it was a star-studded affair with a touching tribute.
The all-star lineup at History saw the likes of k-os, Shawn Desman, Keshia Chante, Kardinal Offishall, and Jully Black.
Drake was up to his old tricks of special guest appearances and brought out Nelly Furtado. By the looks of it, he was pretty hype about it, too.
.@Drake getting hyped during @NellyFurtado‘s performance 🙌 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/iu4Nb0c89k
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 29, 2022
The two artists had a viral moment together, singing Furtado’s hit song, “I’m Like A Bird” for the ecstatic crowd.
Drake brought out Nelly Furtado to perform her hit ‘I’m Like a Bird’ at his concert last night. 🔥pic.twitter.com/HUVsjRP1z8
— Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) July 29, 2022
The memorable moments didn’t end there, of course.
- You might also like:
- Drake fans, here's how to score OVO tickets for a fraction of the price
- Drake dubbed a "climate criminal" for taking 14 minute flights on private jet
Drake honoured the late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, coming out on stage wearing a T-shirt that paid tribute to his life.
.@Drake is here! pic.twitter.com/3cZnVBPmut
— Arti Patel (@artipatel) July 29, 2022
🇨🇦🔥 @Drake Starting OVO Fest Day 1 Off Right Wearing A Sidhu Moose Wala Shirt 🙏🏾 #drake #toronto #SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/IVSTfshLLK
— TorontoRappers.com™ (@TorontoRappers) July 29, 2022
Naturally, the crowd was fired up, on an emotional first night of what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of performances.
OVO Fest day two will be held at Budweiser Stage, featuring headliners Chris Brown and Lil Baby.