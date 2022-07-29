NewsConcertsCelebrities

Drake brings out Nelly Furtado, pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at OVO

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Jul 29 2022, 2:33 pm
Drake brings out Nelly Furtado, pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at OVO
@ArtiPatel/Twitter, @NellyFurtadoPt/Twitter

Drake kicked off day one of OVO Fest with the All Canadian North Stars show last night, and it was a star-studded affair with a touching tribute.

The all-star lineup at History saw the likes of k-os, Shawn Desman, Keshia Chante, Kardinal Offishall, and Jully Black.

Drake was up to his old tricks of special guest appearances and brought out Nelly Furtado. By the looks of it, he was pretty hype about it, too.

The two artists had a viral moment together, singing Furtado’s hit song, “I’m Like A Bird” for the ecstatic crowd.

The memorable moments didn’t end there, of course.

Drake honoured the late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, coming out on stage wearing a T-shirt that paid tribute to his life.

Naturally, the crowd was fired up, on an emotional first night of what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of performances.

OVO Fest day two will be held at Budweiser Stage, featuring headliners Chris Brown and Lil Baby.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ News
+ Concerts
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.