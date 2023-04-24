Drake adds new dates to It's All A Blur tour with stops in Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto

Canada’s own Drake has added 12 new dates to his It’s All A Blur tour, including two homecoming performances.

The rapper will be performing all over North America this summer; however, some of his show dates have been rescheduled.

Drake’s Canadian stops include Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto. In addition, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist has added new dates across US cities Brooklyn, Inglewood, Memphis, and Denver.

Drake will kick off his tour in Memphis on June 29 and end in Toronto on October 7.

The extra dates were added by popular demand. Ticket presales start on April 26, and general sales begin on April 28 at noon local time on Live Nation.

This is the first time Drake has been on the road since the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour in 2018.

It’s All A Blur celebrates Drake’s incredible success in recent years. Since his last tour, he has released four albums; his most recent, Her Loss, in collaboration with 21 Savage, topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Unfortunately, none of the Canadian shows will feature 21 Savage, who is performing alongside Drake for the rest of the tour.

Will you be grabbing tickets? Let us know in the comments.

It’s All A Blur tour — Canadian dates and venues

Friday, July 14 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

Saturday, July 15 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

Monday, August 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tuesday, August 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thursday, October 5 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Sunday, October 7 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Other dates and venues

Thursday, June 29 – Memphis, Tennessee – FedExForum

Saturday, July 1 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

Wednesday, July 5 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

Thursday, July 6 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

Saturday, July 8 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, July 9 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, July 11 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

Wednesday, July 12 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

Monday, July 17 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

Tuesday, July 18 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

Thursday, July 20 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

Friday, July 21 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

Sunday, July 23 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 25 – New York, New York– Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, July 26 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

Friday, July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Saturday, July 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Monday, July 31 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

Tuesday, August 1 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 3 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum

Saturday, August 12 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

Sunday, August 13 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

Tuesday, August 15 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

Wednesday, August 16 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

Friday, August 18 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

Saturday, August 19 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

Monday, August 21 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

Tuesday, August 22 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

Friday, August 25 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, August 26 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, September 1 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, September 2 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, September 5 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena

Wednesday, September 6 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena

Friday, September 8 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena

Monday, September 11 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

Thursday, September 14 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Friday, September 15 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Sunday, September 17 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Monday, September 18 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Wednesday, September 20 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center

Friday, September 22 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

Monday, September 25 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

Tuesday, September 26 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

Thursday, September 28 – Miami, Florida – Kaseya Center

Friday, September 29 – Miami, Florida – Kaseya Center

Sunday, October 1 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

Monday, October 2 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena