Drake adds new dates to It's All A Blur tour with stops in Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto
Canada’s own Drake has added 12 new dates to his It’s All A Blur tour, including two homecoming performances.
The rapper will be performing all over North America this summer; however, some of his show dates have been rescheduled.
Drake’s Canadian stops include Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto. In addition, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist has added new dates across US cities Brooklyn, Inglewood, Memphis, and Denver.
Drake will kick off his tour in Memphis on June 29 and end in Toronto on October 7.
The extra dates were added by popular demand. Ticket presales start on April 26, and general sales begin on April 28 at noon local time on Live Nation.
This is the first time Drake has been on the road since the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour in 2018.
It’s All A Blur celebrates Drake’s incredible success in recent years. Since his last tour, he has released four albums; his most recent, Her Loss, in collaboration with 21 Savage, topped the Billboard 200 chart.
Unfortunately, none of the Canadian shows will feature 21 Savage, who is performing alongside Drake for the rest of the tour.
It’s All A Blur tour — Canadian dates and venues
Friday, July 14 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
Saturday, July 15 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
Monday, August 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tuesday, August 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thursday, October 5 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
Sunday, October 7 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
Other dates and venues
Thursday, June 29 – Memphis, Tennessee – FedExForum
Saturday, July 1 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center
Wednesday, July 5 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
Thursday, July 6 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
Saturday, July 8 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, July 9 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, July 11 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
Wednesday, July 12 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden
Monday, July 17 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
Tuesday, July 18 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
Thursday, July 20 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
Friday, July 21 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
Sunday, July 23 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, July 25 – New York, New York– Madison Square Garden
Wednesday, July 26 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden
Friday, July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Saturday, July 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Monday, July 31 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center
Tuesday, August 1 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, August 3 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum
Saturday, August 12 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
Sunday, August 13 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
Tuesday, August 15 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
Wednesday, August 16 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
Friday, August 18 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center
Saturday, August 19 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center
Monday, August 21 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena
Tuesday, August 22 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena
Friday, August 25 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, August 26 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, September 1 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
Saturday, September 2 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
Tuesday, September 5 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena
Wednesday, September 6 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena
Friday, September 8 – Denver, Colorado – Ball Arena
Monday, September 11 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
Thursday, September 14 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Friday, September 15 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Sunday, September 17 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Monday, September 18 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Wednesday, September 20 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center
Friday, September 22 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
Monday, September 25 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
Tuesday, September 26 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
Thursday, September 28 – Miami, Florida – Kaseya Center
Friday, September 29 – Miami, Florida – Kaseya Center
Sunday, October 1 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena
Monday, October 2 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena