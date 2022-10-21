The repair bill for shattered windows as the result of the work of vandals can cost a business thousands of dollars, which is far from being an insignificant sum — especially for small businesses.

That is why the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association is now offering eligible businesses within the downtown Vancouver jurisdiction with a new “Storefront Security Grant” to help cover the cost of criminal activity that has resulted in damage to storefronts.

Businesses can apply to have the grant cover the cost of broken windows, doors, and locks, as well as high-level graffiti removal, anti-graffiti coating, and the installation of security cameras, shutters, and gates. Downtown Van will match up to 50% of the cost to repair and restore damages, with the grant limited to up to $5,000.

“In response to some of the concerns from our members, Downtown Van is launching the Storefront Security Grant to alleviate some of the financial burden placed on businesses due to criminal activity,” said Nolan Marshall III, the president and CEO of Downtown Van, in a statement.

“We want to ensure that the ongoing damage caused by prolific offenders does not deter new and existing business owners from operating in the downtown core. Our mission remains the same, to keep Downtown Van a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for all.”

The application window for the grant will be open between October 24, 2022, and February 28, 2023, or until resources are exhausted. The applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, with successful applicants notified within 14 days of applying.

The City of Vancouver does not have a similar program in place, but it awarded a $320,000, six-month contract to the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) earlier this year to keep the streets clean and clear within the Hastings Street encampment that formed this past summer. Another non-profit organization, Mission Possible, was also provided public funding to deliver private security for women in the area’s encampments. The effectiveness of their contracted work has been highly questioned by their clientele, and the organizations and the community they serve.