Suspects caught on tape vandalizing Olympic Cauldron (VIDEO)

The Olympic Cauldron vandals were caught on tape, and now the Vancouver Police Department is sharing the video to help find the suspects.

Over the weekend, a part of the monument’s custom glass plates was smashed. According to the Vancouver Convention Centre, “each piece of glass on the Vancouver 2010 Cauldron is custom-made,” and they’re still looking into the cost to repair. Police estimated the damage at around $10,000.

VPD Constable Jason Doucette said in a release that the security video “of the two suspects destroying a piece of Vancouver Olympic history is maddening.”

“Now that we’ve reviewed the footage, it’s obvious this was planned and deliberate,” he said.

According to police, at around 3:30 am on October 1, two suspects were in Jack Poole Plaza for 12 minutes. Then, they approached the base of the cauldron before leaving.

When they returned 30 minutes later, one “approached the base of the cauldron with a tool, while the other appeared to pull out a camera to record the destruction.”

“These two will likely use the video for some sort of bragging rights, and when they do, we hope their friends will do the right thing and call police,” Doucette said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the VPD or Crime Stoppers.

The Olympic Cauldron is one of Vancouver’s most iconic legacies from the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Located at Jack Poole Plaza by the Vancouver Convention Centre, the Olympic Cauldron is a permanent 10-metre tall landmark.

