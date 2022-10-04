NewsPublic ArtCrimeUrbanized

Suspects caught on tape vandalizing Olympic Cauldron (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Oct 4 2022, 6:00 pm
Suspects caught on tape vandalizing Olympic Cauldron (VIDEO)
Vancouver Police Department

The Olympic Cauldron vandals were caught on tape, and now the Vancouver Police Department is sharing the video to help find the suspects.

Over the weekend, a part of the monument’s custom glass plates was smashed. According to the Vancouver Convention Centre, “each piece of glass on the Vancouver 2010 Cauldron is custom-made,” and they’re still looking into the cost to repair. Police estimated the damage at around $10,000.

VPD Constable Jason Doucette said in a release that the security video “of the two suspects destroying a piece of Vancouver Olympic history is maddening.”

“Now that we’ve reviewed the footage, it’s obvious this was planned and deliberate,” he said.

According to police, at around 3:30 am on October 1, two suspects were in Jack Poole Plaza for 12 minutes. Then, they approached the base of the cauldron before leaving.

When they returned 30 minutes later, one “approached the base of the cauldron with a tool, while the other appeared to pull out a camera to record the destruction.”

“These two will likely use the video for some sort of bragging rights, and when they do, we hope their friends will do the right thing and call police,” Doucette said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the VPD or Crime Stoppers.

damage

Andrew Lachkovics/Daily Hive

The Olympic Cauldron is one of Vancouver’s most iconic legacies from the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Located at Jack Poole Plaza by the Vancouver Convention Centre, the Olympic Cauldron is a permanent 10-metre tall landmark.

More to come…

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Public Art
+ Crime
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.