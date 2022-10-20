Windows at Vancouver bank smashed for second time in just over a month (PHOTOS)

The windows at a Vancouver TD Bank have been smashed for the second time in just over 30 days.

A Vancouver organization captured photos of smashed windows at the Vancouver bank branch near Gastown at Abbott and Hastings streets, located inside the old Woodward Department Store building.

Vancouver Police told Daily Hive that the incident occurred last night when a man broke multiple windows. Police also said the damage is in the tens of thousands.

“Our officers responded immediately and arrested him for mischief. The man was taken to jail and we are recommending criminal charges.”

This bank was recently targeted on September 12, when someone also went on a smashing spree.

The most recent incident:

still upset, very upset at TD https://t.co/kJxG8El62H pic.twitter.com/aWqpUjBgev — The Network Hub (@thenetworkhub) October 20, 2022

Photos indicate that the damage incurred in the most recent incident may be slightly worse than the previous one.

We reported on the previous incident, in which Vancouver Police said the carnage amounted to $70,000 in damages.

Lorraine Lowe, executive director at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, shared her thoughts about the incident on Twitter.

This location is constantly being targeted & each time the windows get smashed, it is thousands of dollars in damages. What has @TDBank_US done to deserve this repeated abuse? https://t.co/NIr8AwLWit pic.twitter.com/jz8vE9aYfe — Lorraine Lowe (@lorrainelowe_) October 20, 2022

In its most recent Public Safety Indicators report, the VPD says that the number of property crimes in Vancouver increased 8.1% year-to-date, from 21,834 in 2021 to 23,611 in 2022.