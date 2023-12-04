Heavy rain creates havoc for pedestrians and drivers in Vancouver

It is atmospheric river-ing in Vancouver, and heavy rain is leading to localized flooding and havoc for drivers, at least in one portion of the Yaletown area.

Drivers and pedestrians struggled to get through one corner of the intersection at Nelson and Homer streets in Yaletown, leading to a mess.

Environment and Climate Change Canada warned that flooding could occur due to wet conditions in the region.

Cars struggled to get through the corner of Homer and Nelson streets due to what is likely a clogged catch basin. Daily Hive has informed the City of Vancouver.

The rain in Spain falls mainly in #Vancouver. Things are wild here in #Yaletown. Will someone please adopt a catch basin? pic.twitter.com/Dv9g1cTFCG — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) December 4, 2023

Precipitation amounts are expected to taper off into Tuesday, but the rain has been relentless for most of Monday.

Over 50 mm of total rainfall is expected over Metro Vancouver on Monday, and there’s even a chance of heavy snow at higher elevations, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides.

Thankfully, there’s some sunshine in the forecast later this week.

This is the first major atmospheric river event the region has seen since some major ones in November 2021.

Are you experiencing havoc in your Vancouver neighbourhood because of the rain? Let us know in the comments.

Update:

As of 3:30 pm, the catch basin has been cleared and the streets are clear.