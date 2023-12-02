Canada's weather forecast for winter is out and a warmup is coming for BC

December has arrived, and so has another winter forecast for British Columbia, and it appears it’s going to be a great few months for commuters.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released its winter seasonal outlook Friday morning, and BC is looking for a warmer-than-average winter and less-than-normal snow conditions.

“El Niño conditions are due to natural variability in the climate system and will likely contribute to the higher-than-normal temperatures in Canada this winter, intensifying the warming effects from human-induced climate change in what is shaping up to be the hottest year recorded in human history,” the seasonal outlook reads in part.

Will this weather pattern impact BC’s ski season?

Through December into February, the forecasters at ECCC say below-normal snow depth is predicted for Western Canada, with even the Rockies showing the probability of a well-below-normal snow depth.

It’s bad news for skiers, who have lamented over less-than-ideal conditions at the few hills that are open in the province, which even prompted one resort to pen a letter to Mother Nature after its season had to be delayed.

Only parts of the interior are flirting with the chance of seeing near-normal snow depth.

BC is set to see more rain than snow

“The warmer temperatures that we are predicting are associated with more precipitation falling as rain, less precipitation falling as snow,” forecasters noted.

For the rest of the country, above-normal snow depth can be expected in parts of Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Quebec.

All of BC is also running the chance of seeing above-normal temperatures through December until the end of February, which looks to be the case for nearly the entire country.

You can check out all of ECCC’s seasonal forecast maps here.