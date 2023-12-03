"Potent and impactful storm": Heavy rainfall puts Metro Vancouver at risk for coastal flooding

Metro Vancouver could be in for heavy rainfall and elevated ocean water levels at the start of this week as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued two special weather statements for the region.

First special weather statement

According to ECCC, “a potent and impactful storm (an atmospheric river)” will pour down on the South Coast of BC on Monday, bringing areas of heavy rain as it moves across the southern region.

The storm is expected to last until Tuesday during what has been predicted to be the peak of this week’s storm.

The weather statement was issued early Sunday morning, just a few days after the province encouraged British Columbians to prepare in case of flooding.

The statement is also in place for Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sea to Sky Highway, West Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast.

For those areas of higher elevations, the risk of flooding and landslides will increase once hefty rainfall and rain on snow in those areas make landfall.

If you plan to drive along the Sea to Sky, ECCC has also issued a highway alert. So folks headed to and from Squamish and Whistler are warned that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ECCC added that while this weather event is expected to be “much weaker” compared to November 2021, which caused water pools on roads, disastrous flooding, and a deadly mudslide, “please continue to monitor forecasts for the latest information.”

Second special weather statement

For Sunday, ECCC is warning that Metro Vancouver areas near the water could expect elevated ocean water levels, exceeding high astronomical tide.

“Low barometric pressure will combine with a period of high astronomical tide to produce elevated water levels today,” the statement reads. “Minor coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines. The threat from wind and waves accompanying high water levels will be the greatest today. Elevated water levels at high tide are likely to persist on Monday and Tuesday.”

This weather statement is also for the southern Gulf Islands and the Saanich Peninsula.

Coquihalla Highway warning

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning and special weather statement have been issued for Coquihalla Highway.

ECCC warned that from Hope to Merritt, drivers may encounter 15 cm of snow or wet snow, which can cause slippery conditions on the road. Additionally, like in the Sea to Sky, the weather can change suddenly in mountainous areas.

“A Pacific frontal system is expected to arrive over BC this morning. The snow level will start around 500 m this morning, peak near 1200 m in the afternoon, and lower to 800 m in the evening. Lower elevations may have slippery conditions due to rain on top of the snow. Currently, we are expecting 15 cm of snow or wet snow near the Coquihalla summit. The snow will taper off overnight,” a statement from ECCC reads.

Visibility on the roads may become difficult when the snow is heavy and rapidly accumulating.

Considering the atmospheric river is also setting up over the South Coast, ECCC expects light snow mixed with rain to begin late Monday morning.

The rain is expected to gradually intensify to heavy rain toward Monday evening and continue through Tuesday morning.

“30 to 60 mm of rain is expected for the highway, which will increase the risk of flooding and landslides,” ECCC said.

Drivers are asked to prepare to adjust their driving to the changing road conditions and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca, and the site shiftintowinter.ca reminds drivers to know before they go.