The perfect mix of ocean and weather conditions is forecast to usher in massive tides this weekend, which could lead to flooding in Metro Vancouver.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning of an “astronomical tide” hitting the South Coast and Greater Victoria area Saturday and Sunday.

It’s caused by a combination of low air pressure and high tide levels, which usually occur in winter in the region. Sea levels are expected to rise temporarily and could flood coastal areas.

“The threat from wind and waves accompanying high water levels will be greatest on Sunday. Elevated water levels at high tide are likely to persist on Monday and Tuesday,” ECCC said in its special weather statement.

Heavy rain this weekend could also contribute to flooding, with an atmospheric river in the forecast for Monday into Tuesday.