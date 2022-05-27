Breakfast is one of our favourite times of the day, in part because there’s so many different ways to go about it.

From a solid breakfast sandwich to a full English to a cart of dim sum, we are all about that first meal.

A traditional Hong Kong-style breakfast, called Cha Chaan Teng, consists of coffee or milk tea (or a mix of both), congee or macaroni soup, scrambled eggs, and toast – but of course there are many different variations.

No matter what kind of mood you wake up in – sweet or savoury, tired or lively – a Hong Kong breakfast will have you covered.

Here are our picks for some of the best spots in Vancouver to get an unreal Hong Kong style breakfast.

Fat Boy Kitchen

This spot serves up HK breakfast all-day, so you don’t need to worry about whether or not you slept in too late. There’s a special with two eggs, toast, beans and hash browns with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, as well as a “meat lovers” special with chicken steak, pork chop, or beef steak. Fat Boy is highly-rated on Google – plus, the prices are very reasonable, making it a must-try spot.

Address: 6943 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

This list wouldn’t be complete without long-time Vancouver bakery New Town. This family-owned spot has been serving steamed buns, congee and other Cantonese dishes since 1980. It also has some great breakfast items, like eggs and toast with condensed milk.

Address: 148 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Under a sunny yellow awning you’ll find Sun Tin Day Cafe, a Hong Kong style restaurant with a breakfast menu that includes things like ham and eggs, omelettes, French toast, and your choice of either coffee, milk tea, or the HK way of doing things: a mixture of both.

Address: 5137 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

From 9 am to 11 am this place has a “make your own breakfast” menu, letting you choose from items like sausages, eggs, ham macaroni in soup, congee, and Chinese donuts.

Address: 1097 Kingsway, Vancouver