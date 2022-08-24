Earlier this month, Dished shared that Dookbaeki, the Alberta-based spot for Korean stew and comfort food, had plans to open its first BC location.

The time has finally come, as Dookbaeki plans to open its doors in Coquitlam tomorrow, Thursday, August 25, for the first time.

The new restaurant will be soft opening at 3055 Anson Avenue – near the heart of Coquitlam’s vibrant and unofficial Koreatown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dookbaeki YVR (@dookbaeki.yvr)

Dookbaeki specializes in traditional Korean stews served in hot stone bowls but also offers other Korean comfort dishes like japchae and Bibim-Naengmyeon.

Some of its most popular dishes include Budae-soontubu (a spicy stew with house-made kimchi, spam, sausage, veggies, and egg), and Sagol-manduguk (beef bone broth with sliced rice cakes and dumplings).

In addition to its signature stews, Dookbaeki will also serve other Korean cuisine, like japchae, dumplings, and Haemul pajeon (seafood and green onion pancakes).

The brand currently operates two other locations in Calgary and Edmonton.

Address: 3055 Anson Avenue, Coquitlam

Instagram