8 new PNE Fair foods you need to check out this year (PHOTOS)

There may be tons of new and outrageous foods at the PNE this year, but how many of them are you actually going to try?

It’s a tough decision, and we wanted to help you on your annual foodie journey through the dozens of vendors by pointing out some of the newest must-try grub that actually lives up to the hype.

Here are eight PNE foods worth trying.

Smoothie Bowl from Acai Dude

Acai bowls with heaps of fruit? Sign us up! Not only is this a healthy option, but it’s also incredibly photo-worthy. If you’re aiming to cool down during a hot day at the PNE, this is the spot to head.

Brisket Beef Pho Taco from The Taco Tigre

We love a mashup, and here’s one for you to check out during your next visit to the PNE. This morsel incorporates the familiar flavours of traditional pho in a Mexican taco. Expect beef brisket, bean sprouts, and hoisin sauce on a fresh corn tortilla.

Nanaimo Bar Mini Donut from The Little Donut Bakery

Does it get any more Canadian than this? Two top snacks come together for this sweet treat. Other eye-catching flavours offered here include Buttered French Toast, Corn Fritter, and of course, classic Cinnamon Sugar.

Japanese Aburi Street Corn from Roasted Revolution

Check out this classic corn on the cobb covered in mayo and cheese then torched to perfection. It’s the Japanese spin on Mexican elotes, and we’d recommend grabbing one to try.

Cotton Candy Noodles from Saltspring Noodle Bar

This one is a bit strange, not going to lie. The cotton candy topped noodles can be mixed together or, if you’re keen, eat the cotton candy on top separately as an appetizer. Whatever gets you going, foodies.

Mac and Cheese Soft Serve from Summerland Soft Serve

By now the legend of Mac and Cheese Soft Serve has likely reached your ears, and lucky for Vancouverites, we can get it at the PNE Fair this year. It’s truly pretty dang delicious. It’s sweet, but also features that signature mac and cheese powder kick.

Korean Squid Ink Corn Dog from Little Coco’s Corn Dogs

Picture-perfect and fun to eat, this creation features a flayed hot dog and mozzarella cheese submerged in ink batter and panko breadcrumbs.

Signature Samosas from Curry in a Hurry

An oldie but a goodie. You can’t go wrong with Curry in a Hurry’s signature samosa. The family-run business is celebrating its 40th year at the fair this year. Now if that’s not a sign their grub is top-notch, we don’t know what is!

When: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed on August 22 and 29)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for adults, $14 for youth and seniors, $7 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $2 by purchasing in advance online.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the PNE