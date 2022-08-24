A local coffee chain with a handful of Metro Vancouver locations has plans to open a new spot soon.

L’aromas Coffee, the Delta-based cafe that serves espresso drinks, alcohol, and a range of food offerings, announced it would be opening a location in Richmond soon.

The new spot will take over the old Terra Nova Starbucks location at 3677 Westminster Highway.

L’aromas is known for its quality coffee and huge range of food options, including breakfast wraps, sandwiches, mac and cheese, salads, pizza, and tacos. The chain also serves a limited booze menu, including local beer on tap and wine by the glass or bottle.

It currently operates in Surrey and Delta, so this will be the first Richmond location for the coffee shop.

Stay tuned for more details on the new space as they’re revealed.

Address: 3677 Westminster Highway, Richmond

