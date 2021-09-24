Food

12+ places to get Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Vancouver

DH Vancouver Staff
Sep 24 2021, 1:36 pm
Juke's Thanksgiving Turducken Package (Photo courtesy Juke Fried Chicken)

Let’s be real, not everyone enjoys making Thanksgiving dinner, but we all love devouring it. And truly, there’s never been a better year to get Thanksgiving dinner to-go, if you ask us.

If you still want to celebrate with a holiday meal at your home, but don’t want to commit to prepping, cooking, and cleaning – we’ve got you covered.

Here are some places to get a delicious Thanksgiving dinner to-go in Vancouver.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Edge Catering

Forage

[email protected] – Fairmont Vancouver Airport

H Tasting Lounge

Juke Fried Chicken

Notch8 Restaurant at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts

Railtown Catering

Savoury City

The Lazy Gourmet

Truffles Fine Foods

Whole Foods

