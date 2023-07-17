FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Jul 17 2023, 8:49 pm
Dolce Amore to open new North Vancouver location soon
@thegelatomafia/Instagram

Do you want to hear something super sweet? Dolce Amore’s highly anticipated new North Vancouver location finally has an opening date.

The team behind the much-loved Commercial Drive gelato destination has been working on its new outpost since last year.

Now, it’s time to start getting excited, as the concept announced folks can expect to head into the fresh 113 2nd Street West, North Vancouver sweet spot on July 29, its grand opening date.

Nicknamed “The Lounge” by its owners Giancarlo and Daniela Cusano, the new spot will offer delicious gelato and creations from Dolce Amore’s signature affogato bar too.

Festivities on July 29 run from 11 am to midnight and include a live DJ, raffle giveaways, discounts, and a grand prize draw for free gelato for a year.

Oh, and we can’t forget to mention the first 100 customers in line get a free single scoop on July 29.

Be sure to mark your calendar and check this spot out.

Dolce Amore “The Lounge”

Address: 113 2nd Street West, North Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright

