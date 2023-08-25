Earlier this week the owners of local gelato spot Dolce Amore received the devastating news that a massive fire had broken out at their flagship location on Commercial Drive.

The East Vancouver sweet spot also served as a production facility for the business.

Now, the team has launched a GoFundMe in order to get things going again.

“We’re reaching out to our community to help us bridge that gap so that we can get a temporary production facility up and running, and so that we can keep our team employed and working.”

Dolce Amore also operates a newly opened location in North Vancouver at 113 2nd Street West, but that outpost isn’t able to open until a production facility is sorted.

Hanai, the Hawaiian restaurant located in the same building as Dolce Amore on Commercial Drive, was also affected by the fire and will be closed for the foreseeable future as a result.

“While the investigation is still underway, it looks to be an electrical fire, and ourselves, the neighbouring restaurant Hanai, and the residents in the apartments above, all have now been displaced, with no timeline to return in sight.”

With files from Daryn Wright