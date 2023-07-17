FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

10+ food trucks to enjoy during Ambleside Music Festival

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jul 17 2023, 6:29 pm
10+ food trucks to enjoy during Ambleside Music Festival
@ambleside.music/Instagram | @shamelessbuns/Instagram

You might be planning to go to Ambleside Music Festival primarily for the tunes, but once you see the great food and beverage options that will be up for order, you’ll be pumped for the grub too.

The second annual run of the festival will once again take place in West Vancouver’s Ambleside Park.

It’s slated to run from August 19 to 20, and headliners Weezer and Third Eye Blind have been confirmed.

Now that we know when, where, and who, we have to ask the “what,” aka, what are you going to eat during this epic weekend while on the grounds?

For those of you who are big meal planners, we’ve got you covered, as the food and beverage lineup has been revealed:

So, there you have it. Plan accordingly and pace yourself, the schedule is packed with must-see acts.

Ambleside Music Festival

When: August 19 to 20, 2023
Where: Ambleside Park, West Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Advance ticket pricing for two-day General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.