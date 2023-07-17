10+ food trucks to enjoy during Ambleside Music Festival
You might be planning to go to Ambleside Music Festival primarily for the tunes, but once you see the great food and beverage options that will be up for order, you’ll be pumped for the grub too.
The second annual run of the festival will once again take place in West Vancouver’s Ambleside Park.
It’s slated to run from August 19 to 20, and headliners Weezer and Third Eye Blind have been confirmed.
- You might also like:
- BC mountaintop lodge offering all-you-can-eat buffet all summer long
- Fried chicken joint closes its only location in Vancouver
- 28 new Vancouver restaurants to check out
Now that we know when, where, and who, we have to ask the “what,” aka, what are you going to eat during this epic weekend while on the grounds?
View this post on Instagram
For those of you who are big meal planners, we’ve got you covered, as the food and beverage lineup has been revealed:
- Dos Amigos Tex-Mex
- Mo Bacon
- Mom’s Grilled Cheese
- Rolled West Coast
- Fusion Icy Bubble Tea
- The Jerk Shack
- Planted Love
- Shameless Buns
- Green Coast Coffee
- Good Dog’s Plant Food
- Hot Grill
So, there you have it. Plan accordingly and pace yourself, the schedule is packed with must-see acts.
Ambleside Music Festival
When: August 19 to 20, 2023
Where: Ambleside Park, West Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Advance ticket pricing for two-day General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.