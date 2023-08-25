First, it was the chip shortage of 2022, and now we seem to have the Diet Coke shortage of 2023.

Following the workers’ strike in the Lower Mainland, it was suspected that the Coca-Cola products, including the widely popular Diet Coke might be harder to find on shelves. Those worries are now proving to be a reality.

Some stores appear to be completely running out of the beverage, offering apologies and explanations.

To see none of them in stores has people venting on social media and in some cases, even reselling them on online markets.

@CocaCola pls send more Diet Coke to Vancouver as I can only currently get it 3.8 miles from my home and I won’t survive the winter if not x pic.twitter.com/ggYvKuy12V — han (@shoobdelang) August 23, 2023

The Safeway in South Surrey’s Ocean Park has shelves of regular Coca-Cola, but no diet option. There was a sign to inform customers of the situation.

“Due to a labour dispute at Coca-Cola Ltd., many products are currently not available,” stated the sign. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

At the Superstore on Grandview Highway in Burnaby, BC, shelves were completely empty.

Daily Hive recently received a tip from a striking worker and confirmed the strike with Teamsters Local 213’s Vancouver office who explained the reasons for the dispute.

The worker told us that the strike is “basically over wages” and that there will probably be some shortage of Coke products at stores.

Teamsters Local 213 represents close to 10,000 members who work in construction, manufacturing, carriers, casinos, freight companies, retail stores, grocery stores, and more.

Coca-Cola Canada told Daily Hive, “This is an unnecessary and unfortunate situation.”

“We have offered wage increases, new training and apprenticeship programs, and more opportunities for overtime among other improvements. The union is seeking a magnitude of increases that go beyond what is offered in the industry, across our business, and that we simply cannot accept.”

Coca-Cola Canada added that it is committed to the process and is prepared to return to the bargaining table to find a solution as soon as possible.

Right now, it only appears to be affecting the Lower Mainland in BC, so here’s hoping the shortage is short-lived there and doesn’t happen country-wide.

Stay tuned for updates on the shortage and the strike.

With files from Amir Ali