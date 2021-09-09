It's Adoption Week in Canada soon and 1,800 adorable pets need homes

If you’ve been feeling jealous of all the pandemic puppies and kittens other people are getting lately, you’re not alone.

And if you’re ready to open up your heart and home to a special furry someone, then now is a perfect time.

PetSmart Charities® of Canada is doing their first-ever week-long adoption event and they hope to find homes for 1,800 loving cats and dogs.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, PetSmart had to pivot to do 100% virtual adoption events last year and found homes for almost 3,000 pets across two online events last fall. And since 1994, they’ve helped to facilitate 9,699,738 adoptions.

This year, the Canada-wide adoption event starting September 13 is a hybrid event with both a virtual component and in-person adoptions. According to a press release, prospective “pet parents can jumpstart their adoption journey from the comfort of their homes.”

Check out their adoption site now, enter in your postal code, and see the animals nearby from local animal welfare organizations.

“For potential adopters who wish to meet adoptable pets in person, safety measures such as social distancing and capacity limits will be in place to comply with government regulations and local provincial restrictions,” says PetSmart.

New pet parents who find their new family members during National Adoption week will get special free adoption kits for cats and dogs that provide them a ton of savings in coupons and even a coupon for a free bag of pet food.

Right now, it’s the “tail end of kitten season,” says PetSmart. It’s a time when shelters are overwhelmed with young and vulnerable cats who need homes, so this adoption event will have a special emphasis on finding those kittens’ homes.

National Adoption Week is September 13 to 19, and you can join in online or at an adoption event happening at over 140 stores Canada-wide.