Here are the A-list celebrities coming to Toronto for TIFF 2021
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) may look a bit different this year, but it will have no shortage of star power.
With one week until the festival officially begins, TIFF has announced some of the stars and special guests that will be attending in-person.
“We are inspired by the excitement and anticipation we can already feel in the city,” said Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, the festival’s co-heads.
“It has been a challenging time for everyone, and it’s so wonderful that in exactly seven days we will be able to welcome back international, national, and local audiences, industry guests, journalists, and film talent for an unforgettable TIFF 2021. We can’t wait.”
Here are some of the biggest names you can look out for on the streets of Toronto between September 9 and 18:
- Jessica Chastain
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Lily-Rose Depp
- Vincent D’Onofrio
- Kenny G
- Andrew Garfield
- Richard Jenkins
- Keira Knightley
- Steven Soderbergh
- Denis Villeneuve
- Sigourney Weaver
A full list of attendees can be found here; TIFF notes that the list is subject to change.