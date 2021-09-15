Dine Out Vancouver 2022 dates have been released

Dine Out Vancouver is slated to return in 2022 for its 20th year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants and bars.

Taking place from January 14 to 31, 2022, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed price points.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dine Out Vancouver Festival (@dineoutvanfest)

Dine Out Vancouver gives locals the opportunity to experience dinners at Vancouver restaurants, from fine dining to family-friendly and everything in between.

As a delicious bonus, many participating restaurants normally offer special lunch menus as well.

Stay tuned for the full list of 2022 participating restaurants and more details for this season.