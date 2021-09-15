Dine Out Vancouver 2022 dates have been released
Sep 15 2021, 2:29 pm
Dine Out Vancouver is slated to return in 2022 for its 20th year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants and bars.
Taking place from January 14 to 31, 2022, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed price points.
Dine Out Vancouver gives locals the opportunity to experience dinners at Vancouver restaurants, from fine dining to family-friendly and everything in between.
As a delicious bonus, many participating restaurants normally offer special lunch menus as well.
Stay tuned for the full list of 2022 participating restaurants and more details for this season.