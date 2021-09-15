FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

Dine Out Vancouver 2022 dates have been released

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Sep 15 2021, 2:29 pm
Dine Out Vancouver 2022 dates have been released
Nejron Photo/Shutterstock

Dine Out Vancouver is slated to return in 2022 for its 20th year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants and bars.

Taking place from January 14 to 31, 2022, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed price points.

Dine Out Vancouver gives locals the opportunity to experience dinners at Vancouver restaurants, from fine dining to family-friendly and everything in between.

As a delicious bonus, many participating restaurants normally offer special lunch menus as well.

Stay tuned for the full list of 2022 participating restaurants and more details for this season.

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT