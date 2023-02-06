If “cheap pizza” are two of your favourite words, listen up! Much-loved local pie joint Pizza Farina has a great deal coming up this week.

The longtime Main Street spot will be offering guests a drool-worthy promo in honour of National Pizza Day.

On Thursday, February 9, folks can order one pizza and get the second 50% off all day long.

The pizza deal is limited to either a classic Margherita or the special Salsiccia e Pepe variety.

This offer is valid for dine-in and take-out orders made online. Be sure to get in on this deal while you can, pizza lovers!

Pizzeria Farina

Address: 915 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-9334

Instagram