Poutine is unofficially Canada’s favourite comfort food, beloved for its warming (and hangover-halting) combination of fries, gravy, and cheese curds.

One French bakery and café has set its sights on reinventing the poutine, with some seriously unexpected ingredients.

PAUL Bakery and Café, the France-based bakery chain, has just launched a build-your-own-poutine option at its Vancouver location.

PAUL’s interpretation of the iconic Canadian dish certainly has a decidedly more French twist, with a variety of topping options that range from sirloin steak to cornichons to prawns.

Guests can order the basic poutine offering, which includes French fries, cheese curds, crispy quinoa, and house-made chicken gravy for $14.50, with add-ons available for an additional cost.

Launched on February 5, PAUL’s build-your-own poutine is available every day between 9 am and 8:30 pm.

Opened in May 2021 at 1164 Robson Street, PAUL is known for offering its customers the “art of living French-style” via its signature menu of bread, pastries, macarons, sandwiches, and more.

PAUL Bakery and Café

Address: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

