A Filipino comfort food spot, Mixylicious, has just opened up in Surrey. The new restaurant will feature all of your favourite Filipino foods with a modern twist.

Some menu items to expect are its empanadas, which are filled with non-traditional items such as flame-grilled pork sisig. It also serves Spring Roll Fries, which are thinly rolled spring rolls for a crunchier experience.

“We have thought long and hard to come up with the tastiest way to bring your favourite dishes in the form of your familiar snacks,” the restaurant tells Dished.

“We asked around what would be the best way to put together the best-tasting dishes in the Philippines and transform them into snacks.”

However, its signature menu item is its halo-halo, which is a mix of fresh and preserved fruits, jams and jellies, creme caramel flan, and sorbet, all topped with more goodness with a scoop of ice cream, more creme caramel flan, toasted rice crispies and drizzled generously with evaporated milk.

Halo-halo translates to “mix-mix,” where the restaurant gets its name.

“Our team is so proud of what we created and we wanted to share that with you. Our vision is to be a part of your journey in exploring Filipino flavours on the world stage,” said Mixylicious.

The store is located in the Guildford Town Centre Food Court and will operate during mall hours, which is daily from 10 am to 7 pm, except for Fridays and Saturdays, which will be 10 am to 9 pm.

Address: Guildford Town Centre Food Court — 10355 152nd Street, Surrey

