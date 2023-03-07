Sad news from one local Vancouver banh mi shop this week, as Bean Banh Mi announced that it would be closing.

The East Van Vietnamese sandwich shop, located at 1198 Kingsway, made the announcement on its Instagram page late last week.

“With heavy hearts and great consideration, our last day of operations with be Monday, March 6,” the post said.

“We want to thank everyone for the continued love and support all these years. We only made it because of all of you,” the heartfelt announcement continued. “Thank you for all the memories and smiles, we will cherish them forever.”

Along with its closure note, Bean Banh Mi shared a sweet graphic with the words “Peace out, Vancouver. It’s bean our pleasure.”

Known for its traditional and more modern takes on the Vietnamese banh mi sandwich, Bean Banh Mi was a favourite in the community and will truly be missed.

The business has also indicated on its Google Maps result that today, March 6, will be its last day of service.