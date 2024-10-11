Demko will be rocking new zombie mask for Canucks this season

Vancouver Canucks star goalie Thatcher Demko is going to be rocking a stylish new mask this season.

The netminder’s head protection has undergone a makeover. Demko worked with Apple and artist Travis Michael to create the new design.

The new mask features a variation on Johnny Canuck, similar to what Demko and his dad picked for an old mask. This time Johnny Canuck is a zombie, giving a scary feeling to the design.

You can also see the Rocky Mountains and an image of Demko as a kid in a Roberto Luongo jersey if you look carefully.

An image of Demko’s new mask design on an Apple iPad can be seen below.

The full design can be seen in the image below.

Demko was one of seven goalies to participate in this project put together by the NHL, NHLPA, and Apple. The others were Jacob Markstrom, Joseph Woll, Jeremy Swayman, Sam Montembeault, Stuart Skinner, and Linus Ullmark.

A series will be released soon which takes fans behind the scenes into the artistic production process of these designs.

“From day one, iPad has been a game changer for me,” said artist Michael in a press release. “Being able to draw up a design, send it to a goalie, get their feedback and make edits. It’s sped up the process so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

The Canucks goalie has rocked a few unique designs on his mask over the years, including a tribute to late Canucks legend Gino Odjick, a mask inspired by Will Ferrell, and more.

Demko has yet to appear in a game this year as he continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered in last year’s playoffs. The ailment is so rare that doctors couldn’t find another hockey player who had ever experienced it, making setting an exact timeline for his return difficult.

There have been some positive reports lately that the 28-year-old is making strides in his recovery process. Fans may get to see the new mask in game action sooner rather than later, as there is some optimism that he could return within the next few weeks.