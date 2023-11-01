SportsHockeyCanucks

Demko honours Gino Odjick on his retro Canucks mask

Nov 1 2023, 8:00 pm
Demko honours Gino Odjick on his retro Canucks mask
Thatcher Demko is paying tribute to a Vancouver Canucks legend.

The Canucks wore their popular Flying Skate uniforms for the first time this season, allowing Demko to show off a new addition to his mask last night.

On the back of Demko’s black, yellow, and red retro mask is an image of Gino Odjick, along with his name on the back.

The mask was highlighted during last night’s broadcast on Sportsnet by Dave Tomlinson, with Sekeres and Price producer Grady Sas sharing it in a now-viral social media post.

Odjick, who died from a heart attack in January at the age of 52, was one of the most beloved players of all time. While Demko was too young to watch him play, the Canucks netminder was no doubt aware of Odjick’s impact on the franchise.

Odjick lived in Vancouver after retiring from pro hockey in 2002 and regularly attended Canucks games.

Needless to say, Canucks fans loved Demko’s decision to honour the legendary tough guy.

