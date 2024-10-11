Canucks' Edler interested in Sedin-like coaching role

The Vancouver Canucks are celebrating Alex Edler’s playing career tonight but his days in hockey may not be done yet.

He could be following in the footsteps of his former teammates, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, and moving to a coaching role in his post-playing days.

The Sedins, who will be in attendance when the Canucks honour Edler’s career tonight, have joined the organization in player development roles. Could the defenceman one day join them in tutoring the next generation of Canucks?

“It is for sure,” said Edler today when asked if a role similar to what the Sedins are doing interests him.

“I’m trying to figure out what’s next, what I want to do. Being able to work with some of those guys, that would be great but we’ll see. We’ll see when I’m ready to try something and what it is, I’m not sure yet.”

“I see myself doing something in hockey for sure that’s where my knowledge is at.”

Edler currently lives in Los Angeles with his family so it would require a big change but the defenceman didn’t rule out any possibilities.

The Sedin twins have had a massive impact on Edler’s career at every step. The three players were teammates for 12 seasons and became very close, both on and off the ice.

“There [are] so many memories. I remember my first NHL game, our Cup run, but I think mostly it’s all the people that I’ve got to know,” said Edler about his career to the media today.

Among those people, there are perhaps none more influential than Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

“Anyone who has played on the same team as them would consider themselves lucky,” said Edler about his relationship with the legendary twins.

When Edler joined the Canucks in the 2006-07 season, the Sedins had already been there for several years and were starting to establish themselves as top players. Their guidance was crucial on his way to establishing a long NHL career.

“From day one, they took me under their wings and I’ve gotten to know them very well and we’re close friends,” continued the defenceman. “Just to have those two as your friends on and off the ice, they set a standard here for many years, a very high standard.”

“They made everyone around them better, not just on the ice but off the ice too. Just how you carry yourself and what it’s like to be a professional player.”

Edler signed a one-day contract with the Canucks yesterday and will receive a special pre-game ceremony. The team has also released special Edler-themed merchandise, which is available for purchase online.