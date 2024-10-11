Looks like Desharnais is a healthy scratch for Canucks already

The Vancouver Canucks are making a lot of changes to their lineup for tonight’s contest.

Head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed today that Vincent Desharnais and Nils Aman are coming out of the lineup. Noah Juulsen and Pius Suter will be taking their spots as the Canucks take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tocchet also revealed that Kevin Lankinen will be the starting goalie tonight. He was signed during training camp to provide additional depth at the position while Thatcher Demko remains out with an injury.

Kevin Lankinen starts tonight per #Canucks coach Tocchet. Desharnais and Aman are also sitting for Juulsen and Suter. pic.twitter.com/ufDPC6w0mX — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) October 11, 2024

The Canucks are sitting Desharnais, who they signed this summer to a two-year contract worth $2 million per season. The 28-year-old was always viewed as a project who could benefit from the Canucks’ coaching staff. The team is hoping that under the tutelage of Tocchet, Adam Foote, and Sergei Gonchar, he can take another step forward.

The 6-foot-7 blueliner has the size that the Canucks have coveted in recent seasons. His paring, alongside Derek Forbort, struggled in the first game as they were on the ice for two goals against at five-on-five. The Canucks were outshot 5-2 with Desharnais on the ice at five-on-five.

The team showed off lines with this lineup composition yesterday during practice and that’s what they’re expected to roll with tonight. Juulsen will take his spot on the third pairing. The 27-year-old played 54 games with the Canucks last season and finished with seven points.

Suter will also make his season debut tonight after missing the first game due to injury. The Swiss Army Knife forward was a key part of the team last season and will be a big addition to the forward group. He finished the year with 29 points in 67 games.

The puck drops at 7 pm PT as the Canucks host the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Arena. The Flyers beat the Canucks in both matchups between the two teams last season.