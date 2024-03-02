City of Delta identifies three potential areas for major densification

As an early step towards amending its official community plan (OCP), the City of Delta has identified three general areas where more urban growth through densification can be expected.

This coincides with the start of the initial public consultation, which will be conducted over the first two weeks of March 2024.

Two of the urban growth areas are Tsawwassen Urban Centre and Ladner Village, which is already designated by both the municipal government and regional district as a “Municipal Town Centre.”

The third urban growth area, which is far larger, will be in the northeast corner of the city within North Delta. This includes a 5.5-km-long strip of high-density development along the west side of Scott Road between 96 Avenue and 70 Avenue/Cougar Creek. Scott Road is also the municipal boundary that separates Delta and Surrey.

Generally, these urban growth areas are where they can be expected, given that the vast majority of Delta’s land area is covered by the protected Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), Burns Bog, and other protected naturalized areas and traditional industrial uses.

In particular, the Scott Road corridor is already seeing Delta’s densest developments, including the municipality’s first and only tower — the 2017-built, 37-storey Delta Rise condominium tower. Last month, at an adjacent site to Delta Rise, Delta City Council approved a significant high-density, mixed-use development with towers up to 32 storeys containing almost 900 homes and more than 100,000 sq ft of office space.

The Scott Road corridor is also eyed for rapid transit over the long term, such as Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) or a rail-based solution. This would be an upgrade of TransLink’s 2024-launched R6 RapidBus, which runs along Scott Road and 72 Avenue between SkyTrain Scott Road Station and Newton bus exchange.

The highest new densities in the two smaller urban growth areas would be “mid-rise apartments and mixed-use buildings,” while the Scott Road corridor would see “high-rise apartments and mixed-use buildings.”

According to the municipal government, the three urban growth areas that have been identified are “where there is good proximity to transit, shops, services, and infrastructure that could accommodate growth.”

Maps that show the potential densification strategies within each of these three areas show a gradual transition of the density between the high-density/core areas and the lower-density areas.

“These maps illustrate Delta’s growth trajectory, showcasing the evolution of multi-family housing along major transportation routes and commercial hubs, as well as the preservation of agricultural, industrial, and conservation lands,” said Doreann Mayhew, General Manager of Development for the City of Delta, in a statement.

Mayor George Harvie added, “Through our public engagement process, we aim to ensure residents understand proposed growth areas and the impact of our new OCP so that they can provide feedback. This input is crucial for planning our community’s future vibrancy and livability.”

The proposed OCP changes would introduce new additional dwelling types in low-density areas, such as duplexes, coach homes, and garden suites, and revise minimum vehicle parking requirements to one stall per unit — but no stalls required for small studio units or any units within 400-metres of a R6 RapidBus stop, and no requirements for enclosed parking spaces.

Moreover, the OCP planning process will cut down the existing land use designations from 75 to just 10 categories to reduce development barriers, build flexibility, and streamline the development process.

The updated OCP will also align with the provincial government’s various new legislations relating to housing supply and affordability, including the Housing Supply Act. Delta is amongst the first 10 municipal jurisdictions to fall under the Housing Supply Act, which requires Delta to push 3,607 new homes to the stage of completion over the next five years through 2028.

Currently, none of Delta’s bus exchanges fall under Transit-Oriented Development legislation.

Delta’s population is forecast to grow from about 112,000 in 2021 to 141,000 by 2036 and 158,000 by 2051.

The preliminary public consultation’s online survey on the OCP changes is open through March 17, 2024.

Existing condition:

Future condition: